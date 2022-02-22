Fans spot ‘spoiler’ about Alia Bhatt-Shantanu’s romance in Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer: ‘This is getting complicated’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Days before its release, fans have spotted a ‘spoiler’ in the trailer of the film.

Last week, the song Jab Saiyaan introduced Shantanu Maheshwari as Alia’s love interest. The romantic track was continued in the song Meri Jaan, which dropped on Monday. However, a Reddit user pointed out a scene from the trailer, which showed Shantanu’s character getting married to someone else, with Alia’s character Gangubai attending the wedding.

The trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi appeared to contain a spoiler.

Fans were shocked by the revelation. “So in this scene, she’s pulling that sassy walk off but inside she’s heartbroken ig,” one wrote. “Can’t believe SLB this stupid to leave on trailer dholida song makes more sense now (sic),” another said.

One Reddit user speculated about the chronology of events in Gangubai Kathiawadi. “Because of this, at first I thought he is that husband but he is not...poor Gangubai. I think she will fall in love with him but then this happens and after that Dholida…?” one asked. “Oh. This is getting complicated,” another comment read.

Gangubai Kathiawadi revolves around the life of the titular character, who was one of the most influential brothel owners in the 1950s and 60s. It is said that she was trafficked to a brothel in Kamathipura by her husband. She gradually rose through the ranks and became the madam of her own brothel. She is also said to have had good relations with the underworld.

In an interview with PTI, Sanjay said that Gangubai’s strength inspired him to make a film on her. “What I liked about the character was that she was a very bruised, scarred woman, wronged by society and by the people she trusted but she was a warrior. So she got up and fought for everything that she believed that they rightly deserved, in spite of being in the profession. She said, ‘I’m a sex worker, and you need to respect me for it. You cannot take me for granted for what I’m doing.’ That courage with which she fought... a ferocious warrior that she was, that's what inspired me to make the film,” he said.

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. It is set for a theatrical release this Friday (February 25).

