When Alia Bhatt called her Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star Shantanu Maheshwari a ‘hottie’, fan says 'I hope he makes it big'

Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari play a romantic couple in Gangubai Kathiawadi but the two had met several years ago on a reality show.
Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 9.&nbsp;
Published on Feb 19, 2022 09:37 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Alia Bhatt recently saw the release of her romantic number Jab Saiyaan from her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. It features actor Shantanu Maheshwari as her lover. But less do the audience remember that Alia had met Shantanu several years before on a reality show and had even called him a “hottie”.

Shantanu, who is also a trained dancer, had participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 9. Alia had visited the sets of the show as a guest and was blown away by his dance performance. Praising him after the performance, Alia had said, "Shantanu, I know people call you cutie. But I want to say you are also a hottie."

As everyone cheered for Shantanu after Alia's comment, he was seen blushing on stage and replied to her with a “thank you.”

Talking about his dance moves, Alia further said, “Your dance was so good. I just want to say - when you bent down backwards completely and then you came up - when we people shoot, a harness is used to make it possible. I have seen people do it on wires but you have done it just by yourself. Outstanding yaar.”

Also read: Gangubai Kathiawadi song Jab Saiyaan: Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari’s love blossoms, fans get ‘goosebumps’. Watch

Shantanu made his debut with the TV show Dil Dosti Dance a decade ago and seems to have found an additional fan following after his appearance in the Gangubai Kathiawadi song. A fan commented on Reddit, “I genuinely feel so happy for him. He's worked really hard and today he's in a SLB movie. The little kid in me that used to fangirl over him like crazy, is all emotional.” Another said, “Shantanu has come a long way since D3 (Dil Dosti Dance). He's finally getting what he deserves. Also, It's good to see Alia paired with someone closer to her age. One more Reddit user said, "I hope he makes it big!”

Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia in the titular role of a vulnerable girl turned brothel owner and matriarch. The has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and would release in theatres on February 25.

