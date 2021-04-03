Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Farah Khan asks paparazzi about her viral mango sniffing video: 'Who took it?'
bollywood

Farah Khan asks paparazzi about her viral mango sniffing video: 'Who took it?'

A few days ago, Farah Khan made the headlines for a video showing her sniffing a mango. On Saturday, Farah demanded to know who was behind the camera of the video.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Farah Khan is widely being criticised for supporting Eijaz Khan on the show.

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan on Saturday asked the paparazzi as to who captured a video of her sniffing a mango. A few days ago, she was captured removing her mask and sniffing a mango, which drew criticism.

In a post shared by a paparazzo account, Farah was seen leaving a building and heading towards her car when she asked about the now-viral video. The photographers denied knowing anything about the person behind the camera.

Dressed in a blue ensemble, she gave a quick glimpse of herself by pulling her mask down before pulled it back on and sat inside the vehicle.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shraddha Kapoor goes all out for her dog Shyloh's 10th birthday. Watch

Azeem Khan takes 'full accountability' of split with Saba Qamar

When Anushka said she knew she'd be a 'great mother', because of Ranbir

Apurva Asrani announces separation from Siddhant after 14 years

Last week, she was spotted near a roadside stall buying mangoes. Videos of her punctiliously picking out a mango and sniffing them were shared online. In the video, Farah was heard asking the vendor to give her a ripe mango as she wanted to immediately eat it.

Her act drew criticism as several people deemed it 'unhygienic' for they weren't on board with Farah smelling mangoes amid the spike in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai.

One person said, "Smelling mangoes dont make sense, whats the pt? stallers shouldn't allow ppl to smell his mangoes, as it is spreading disease and very unhygienic." Another added, "Do not smell mangoes."

A third person said, "Mask utaar ke aam kaun soonghta hai COVID time mei wo bhi Maharashtra mein (Why would anyone remove their mask and smell mangoes, that too during Covid times in Maharashtra) !! oh bhai maro mujhe (Lord help me)! Common sense bech k aam khareed liye kya (Has she she traded common sense for mangoes)?"

ALSO READ: Marvel fans can't get over Bucky-Sam-Zemo team-up in Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode three

It has been nearly a year since Farah slammed her colleagues from the industry for 'flaunting' their privilege during the ongoing pandemic. In a video, she had reprimanded a few Bollywood personalities for posting workout videos during the pandemic, calling them ‘a little shallow’. "It’s not a global party guys, it’s a global pandemic," she had said in an interview.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farah khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Sanya Malhotra on reading Kangana Ranaut's praise for Pagglait: 'My hands were shaking'

UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 02:16 PM IST
web series

Aashram actor Rajeev Siddhartha: Digital boom has made life better for actors like me

PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 02:10 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP