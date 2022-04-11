Farah Khan buys clothes worth 4 dollars each, walks out with swag. See Karan Johar, Shibani Dandekar’s reaction

Farah Khan was at her desi best on Monday as she stepped out for shopping in New York, along with Karan Johar and other friends. Karan documented her shopping experience by sharing a picture of her looking for cheap clothes at a shopping centre. He even warned fashionistas to be wary of her. Later, Farah took a dig at herself by joking that she stepped out of the shop as if she was walking out of Prada. Also read: Farah Khan asks for free snack as discount at New York eatery in funny video; fans say, 'it's our birthright'. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing Farah's picture on his Instagram Stories, Karan wrote, "The fashionistas be ready for what's coming your way! Fresh off the Run(a)way! Presenting the couture cutie @farahkhankunder."

He followed it up with a video of Farah asking for discount during the billing, which left the woman at the counter amused. He captioned the video on his Instagram Stories, "That look when you ask for a discount at a discounted store."

Farah Khan at a shopping centre in the US.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Few hours later, Farah shared a slow motion video after making an exit from a shopping centre. She wrote, “When you walk out of @primark like its Prada.. #boston #aukaat #keepingitreal @akshayerathi @harshadsathe thank you for being bodyguards.” She can be seen walking out of the door with a swag, with two friends following her with their shopping bags.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan reacted to the video, "Woah! Anna Wintour watch out! This devil wears Primark!" Shibani Dandekar also commented, “you are the worlds greatest!!!!” along with several laughing emojis. Filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra commented, "50 pairs of shoes le Aana pls." Comedian Jamie Lever also wrote, “LOVE IT.” A fan commented, “You’re hilarious !! Love this!" One more wrote, “Ya like they say walk like a queen or walk like you don’t care who the queen is.”

Farah and Karan often share each other's funny videos and also feature in them. She even used the hashtag #Karah while reacting to Karan's posts about her.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON