Farah Khan wants to check into a London hotel with 40 pounds. Watch how the staff reacts

Farah Khan and her hilarious vacation shenanigans continue. This time around, the filmmaker uploaded an Instagram Reel where she was seen trying to check into a hotel in London to find a room to stay. What happens next is not to be missed.

Farah's post

Farah Khan asking for a good room to stay in a hotel in London.

Farah took to her Instagram to share that she was looking for a room in London. In the video, she was seen entering a 'beautiful hotel' and she meets the receptionist. "I need a room what can you show me?" she asks him. When the man responds with the services provided, Farah then says, "My budget is 40 pounds. What can you show me in that?" To this, he responds back, "40 pounds? I can show you the door." Farah is left dumfounded by the response that has everyone in splits.

Fan reactions

She captioned the post, "Desigiri! Sabko aati nahi.. meri jaati nahi! (Desi swag. Not everyone has it, and it doesn't seem to leave me) #londondiaries .. Thank you to Williams the concierge for sm exceptional acting." Reacting to the video, Maheep Kapoor reacted with laughing face emoticons. A fan said, "Farah we need a new comedy show hosted by you." Another asked, "How did you convince the gentleman to do this..." A comment read, "cast William in your next venture, l am sure he will win accolades. Superb performance accompanied by you."

In an earlier video, Farah had asked a London taxi driver if he would take her to Lokhandwala. He simply pointed in the direction and said, “It’s just that way.” The confused Farah Khan then followed the direction given by the driver.

Farah Khan is one of the most well-known filmmakers and choreographers in Bollywood. She has directed films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. She is married to editor and filmmaker Shirish Kunder. They became parents to triplets – a son and two daughters – in 2008 via in vitro fertilisation. She was most recently seen in Malaika Arora's show Moving In With Malaika. She also choreographed the Saregama Caravan Medley in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, and Chaleya from Jawan.

