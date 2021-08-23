Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Farah Khan is unrecognisable in this vintage picture with Manisha Koirala, see here
bollywood

Farah Khan is unrecognisable in this vintage picture with Manisha Koirala, see here

Farah Khan shared a throwback picture from the sets of 1942: A Love Story. She was seen posing with Manisha Koirala and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's nephew Vikram Chopra.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Farah Khan shares a picture from the sets of 1942 A Love Story.

Farah Khan took a trip down the memory lane and shared a picture from the sets of 1942 A Love Story. The filmmaker, in a vintage picture, posed with Manisha Koirala and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's nephew Vikram Chopra. The trio was filming the song Kuch Naa Kaho.

In the picture, Manisha, Farah and Vikram were seated on a flight of stairs, which also featured in the song, and smiled for the camera. Sharing the picture, Farah wrote, "Monday Memories!! Thats the beautiful @m_koirala n unbelievably the skinny girl is me! with #vickychopra goofing as always on the song shoot of #1942alovestory .. #kuchnakahokuchbhinakaho #farahkefundays."

The picture left fans surprised, with some confessing they couldn't recognise her at first instance. "Wow!!!! Didn’t recognize you," a comment read. "Unbelievable...cannot recognize u easily," added a fan. An Instagram user also felt that Farah could have been an actor at the time. "You would have become an actress then," the comment read.

1942 A Love Story was directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and starred Anil Kapoor in the lead. The film released in 1994 and featured the last compositions of music composer RD Burman before his death.

Farah's throwback picture did not feature Anil. But she recently shared a video of the actor from his daughter Rhea Kapoor's wedding party on Instagram. In the video, Anil and Rhea danced to Sonam Kapoor's Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.

Sharing the video, Farah had written, "Love this man!! Best father-daughter dance @anilskapoor style!! @rheakapoor @kapoor.sunita thank you for being such great hosts congratulations @karanboolani." She had also shared pictures with Arjun Kapoor from the party.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant reveals Main Hoon Na audition story, how she hid glam clothes from chawl neighbours

After being a choreographer for several Bollywood films in the 1990s, Farah turned director with Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na. She went on to helm Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan. Her last directorial outing was Happy New Year, again with Shah Rukh.

farah khan manisha koirala
