Farah Khan recalls 'stampede, hysteria' when Dilip Kumar 'walked into a wedding reception'

Filmmaker Farah Khan on Wednesday remembered when she had witnessed a stampede at a wedding reception after late actor Dilip Kumar entered the venue. Farah paid tribute to Dilip, who died on Wednesday morning at the age of 98. He is survived by his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu.

Taking to Instagram, Farah Khan wrote, "I was all of 4 yrs old when i saw my first stampede.. #dilipkumar walked into a wedding reception.. there was hysteria.. women thronged to see him, the bridal couples stage broke!! Such was the magic! He was known as the tragedy king, but i was always a fan of his comedic timing.. there will be no1 like him .. deepest condolences to #sairaji n his family 🙏🏼❤️."

Born Mohammed Yusuf Khan in 1922 in Peshawar, he was known by the screen name of Dilip Kumar once he joined Bollywood in the 1940s. "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago," Faisal Farooqui, a family friend, posted on the actor's Twitter account early on Wednesday morning.

Dilip Kumar starred in his first film, Jwar Bhata in 1944. His breakthrough role came in 1949, with Andaz, in which he played a jilted lover who is caught in a triangle between the woman he loves and her husband. That role catapulted him to stardom, and was the beginning of a decade where he made a career of playing tragic roles.

After his death, several film personalities extended their condolences. "An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' .. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. Deeply saddened ..", actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted. He also wrote, "An epic era has drawn curtains... Never to happen again..."

Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted, "To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him.My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti."

Sharing a picture with Dilip Kumar, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken. Deepest condolences to Sairaji."