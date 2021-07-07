Udein Jab Jab Zulfein Teri, Imli Ka Buta and more; Dilip Kumar’s most popular songs

Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98, Wednesday morning, leaving behind a legacy of films that also boasted of the most popular songs from the era.

Family friend Faisal Farooqui confirmed the news of Dilip Kumar's death and tweeted from the actor's official account. The veteran actor had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital recently.

Here, we list the 10 best songs featuring Dilip Kumar.

Yeh Hawa Yeh Raat Yeh Chandni, Sangdil (1952)

Dilip Kumar and Madhubala lit up the screen with Sajjad Hussain’s romantic composition sung by Talat Mehmood.

Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka, Naya Daur (1957)

The energetic and upbeat song sung by Balbir and Mohammed Rafi, featuring Dilip Kumar, is considered one of the most popular patriotic songs ever produced by Bollywood.

Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri, Naya Daur (1957)

The song may be more than five decades old, but OP Nayyar’s composition sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle is still fresh in the minds of people. The song featured Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala.

Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache Re, Kohinoor (1960)

Out of the many evergreen songs by the trio of Rafi, Naushad and Dilip Kumar, Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache Re from the film Kohinoor is also one of Naushad’s most successful compositions. The song was penned down by Shakeel Badayuni.

Nain Lad Jayeein Hain, Gunga Jamuna (1961)

Dilip Kumar’s expressions and moves bring a smile to our lips even today. It is also one of the best songs offered by the trio of Naushad, Rafi and Dilip Kumar.

Mujhe Duniya Walo Sharabi Na Samjho, Leader (1964)

Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala created magic onscreen in the song where he enacted a drunkard. Rafi sang the song.





Saala Main To Saab Bangaya, Gopi (1973)

Crooned by Kishore Kumar, the song was picturised on Dilip Kumar, well-dressed in a suit and he made it interesting and evergreen with her expressions and antics.

Imli Ka Buta, Saudagar (1991)

Composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal and sung by Mohammad Aziz, the song from the superhit film Saudagar is picturised on Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar.

Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge, Karma (1986)

This composition from Subhash Ghai’s, Karma, is also one of the most patriotic songs of Bollywood.

Teri Mehfil Me, Mughal E Azam (1960)

Picturised on Madhubala and Dilip Kumar, the songs majorly focusses on the Madhubala and her competitor. However, Dilip Kumar's expressions as he judges them, are priceless.