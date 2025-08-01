Farah Khan reveals how female co-stars fought over Ajay Devgn: ‘Wig ke sath ek doosre ko maarte the’

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan spilt some juicy throwback gossip about none other than Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. Reminiscing about the early days of his career in her latest vlog, Farah revealed that female co-stars on set would literally fight over him. Farah Khan shared amusing anecdotes about Ajay Devgn's early career, revealing how actresses would fight for his attention on set.

Farah says Ajay was a ‘lady killer’

“I have worked with so many heroines who were fighting for Ajay on the film sets. Itne jhagde ho rahe they. Litreally, wig ke sath ek doosre ko maar rahe they. Ajay was a lady killer. (There were so many fights happening. They were hitting each other with wigs! Ajay was a total lady killer back then,” Farah said with a laugh.

The ever-reserved Ajay, known for his calm and composed demeanour, couldn’t help but blush. Farah teased him further, saying, “You were always the silent kind, tera modus operandi hi wahi raha hai na? (You were always the silent type, right? That’s your whole modus operandi!)”

A visibly flustered Ajay replied with a shy smile, “That’s just how I am... you’re embarrassing me now!”

About Ajay's latest Son of Sardaar 2



Son of Sardaar 2 marks the Bollywood debut of director Vijay Kumar Arora, known for his acclaimed Punjabi films like Harjeeta and Kali Jotta. The sequel brings Ajay Devgn back as Jassi, alongside Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.

According to Hindustan Times, "SOS 2 has a firm grip on its genre from the start, which works in its favour. Unlike typical sequels that lean heavily on callbacks and jokes from the original, this one stands on its own. The screenplay is straightforward and mostly stays on track. Though the first half starts slow, the humour picks up as more characters join in."

The film features a large ensemble cast, including Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Vindu Dara Singh, Sharat Saxena, and Roshni Walia. It also features Mukul Dev, in a posthumous appearance, along with Ashwini Kalsekar and Sahil Mehta in key roles