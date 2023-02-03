Farah Khan roasts Karan Johar at his kids' birthday party: 'I know there is something mini about you' Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a Disney themed birthday bash for his twins--son Yash Johar and daughter Roohi Johar--on Wednesday. Many Bollywood celebrities attended the party with their kids, including Kareena Kapoor with sons Taimur and Jeh, Shilpa Shetty with Samisha and Viaan, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor with daughter Misha and filmmaker Farah Khan among others. Karan took to Instagram and shared a video of Farah dressed up as ‘Mickey Mouse.’ The two cracked jokes on each other at the venue. Many fans reacted to their banter in the comments section of the post. (Also read: Farah Khan hits Vicky Kaushal and team with her 'epic' thumka in hilarious farewell video from Croatia, watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Farah Khan wore a pink full sleeves top with white polka dots on it. She wore a cute Minnie mouse hairband. She kept her hair untied, and held a lollipop in her hand as Karan filmed her. The video showed a table cloth with Disney cartoons such as Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse and Pluto for the theme party. Small Mickey toy can also be seen at the venue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan said, “And a bash, a Disney bash, and guess who we found- a Minnie Mouse, wow!!.” He continued, and asked Farah, “Is there anything mini about you?” She replied as she licked her lollipop, “There is nothing mini about me but I know something mini about you." This left Karan in surprise and he said, “Toodles.” She also said, “Toodles” and left.

Sharing the clip of Farah on Instagram, Karan wrote, “A mini moment with the incorrigible @farahkhankunder” He used ‘karah’ as the hashtag. Farah commented, “A ‘Mini Me' moments with my favourite reeler.” Reacting to the hilarious video, one of Karan’s fans wrote, “Holy sh*t that was brutal.” Another fan commented, “Lol these #Karah moments..so humorous.” Other fan wrote, “This lady is perfect for Karan. Hilarious Farah.” A fan commented, “You guys rock!!” “That was not scripted, the gasp from you was genuine”, added one. “Laughed so much on this”, wrote other.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan will make his directorial comeback with the upcoming comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the prominent roles. It is set to release on April 28, 2023, in theatres.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON