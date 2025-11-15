Farah Khan shares adorable pictures from Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's baby shower: 'For any baby advice, Main Hoon Na'

Farah Khan and Huma Qureshi recently hosted a warm and intimate baby shower for new parents Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, bringing together close friends from the industry to celebrate the joyous occasion. The event was attended by Sonakshi Sinha and her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, along with Saqib Saleem and Huma’s rumoured boyfriend, Rachit Singh, making it a star-studded yet personal gathering filled with laughter, love, and heartfelt wishes for the soon-to-arrive little one. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa recently announced the arrival of their baby girl, marking a joyful milestone on their 4th wedding anniversary.

Farah shares pictures from the baby shower

On Saturday, Farah shared adorable pictures from the celebration and wrote, "Congratulations @patralekhaa and @rajkummar_rao! Enjoy this beautiful phase of life and remember, for any baby advice, main hoon na! P.S. @iamhumaq, thankfully we managed to have the baby shower just in time!”"

Earlier on Saturday, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa announced the arrival of their baby girl in a heartfelt joint Instagram post. “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar,” they wrote, adding the caption, “The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.”

The couple had revealed their pregnancy in July this year with a sweet Instagram announcement. They posted an illustration of a cradle with “Baby on the way” written above it, along with their names at the bottom. Keeping it simple yet emotional, they captioned the post with just one word: “Elated,” accompanied by red heart emojis.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's love story

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s love story goes back over a decade. After dating for 11 years, they tied the knot on 15 November 2021 in an intimate and beautiful ceremony. Sharing their wedding photos, Rajkummar wrote, “Finally, after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. There is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband, @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever… and beyond.”

The couple has collaborated professionally as well, appearing together in Citylights and the web series Bose: Dead/Alive. Earlier this year, they launched their own production house, KAMPA Films, and also announced their first project, Toaster. Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, the quirky comedy stars Rajkummar and Sanya Malhotra, with Archana Puran Singh, Upendra Limaye, Abhishek Banerjee, Seema Pahwa, and Jitendra Joshi in key roles. The film is set to release on Netflix, with the premiere date yet to be revealed.