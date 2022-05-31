Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Farah Khan shares crazy, unseen pics from Karan Johar's birthday: Abhishek Bachchan sits in her lap, Tabu poses in style

Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday, last week. On Tuesday, Farah Khan shared a series of photos from the bash on her Instagram handle.
Farah Khan shares a video from Karan Johar's birthday party.
Published on May 31, 2022 04:31 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 last week. Several Bollywood celebrities who attended the grand bash, shared pictures on their Instagram handles. On Tuesday, filmmaker Farah Khan shared a video from Karan's birthday party on her Instagram account. The clip had various photos from the bash, in which she is seen posing with celebrities such as Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta and other. Also Read: Karan Johar birthday bash: Gauri Khan, Seema Khan attend, checkout stunning rooftop decoration. See pics

Sharing the video, Farah Khan wrote, “Luckily there are pics to remind me what all I did @karanjohar's 50th #partyofthedecade #toomuchfun." In the photos, Farah is seen posing with Preity Zinta, Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Tabu and Karan Johar. In one picture, actor Abhishek Bachchan is seen sitting on her lap. She also added Alya Yagnik and Kumar Sanu's 1996 song Pucho Zara Pucho.

Karan’s birthday bash’s theme was ‘Bring the bling’. On the occasion, Farah shared pictures of her outfit on her Instagram handle. She wore a black pantsuit with white details and paired it with high heels and sunglasses. Talking about her look, Farah wrote, “All set for the Met Gala of Lokhandwala !!@karanjohars 50th! I don’t think that I took so much time to dress up at my own wedding.” She also revealed that she did her own makeup. Also Read: Farah Khan screams ‘oh my god’ as she enters Karan Johar's huge closet, is left speechless at his collection

On his birthday, she also shared a video of Karan's huge walk-in closet and captioned it, “Happy 50th to @karanjohar .. most sporting, witty and intelligent friend I have. I apologise for the number of times I said “Oh My God." Letting him have the last word on his birthday."

Karan's bash was also attended by celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Manish Malhotra, Jahnvi Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Seema Sajdeh, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Maheep Kapoor and many others.

