Farah Khan shares pic with Sania Mirza as they ‘gossip’ together: 'We make long distance relationships work big time'

Film director-choreographer Farah Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures with tennis ace Sania Mirza on Tuesday. Both of them got together after a long period of time to gossip. In the picture, Farah held Sania around her shoulder with love while posing for the camera. They both smiled in the picture. Farah wore a dark blue kurta with black pants while Sania wore a neon green long jacket with ripped jeans accessorised with a watch. Both have appeared together as guests in The Kapil Sharma Show and Koffee with Karan. (Also read: Ananya Panday says she is drama-queen while Suhana Khan is most-loving)

Farah captioned the picture, “Mine!! (red heart) @mirzasaniar we make long distance relationships work big time." To which Sania replied, “This song is everything we are (laughing and heart-shaped eyes emojis)" in reference to the song which Farah added to their picture. She added Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin song from Sholay by Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. Actor Huma Qureshi dropped a heart emoji on the picture. Farah shared a picture with her on her Instagram stories and captioned, “Mine.”

Sania Mirza and Farah Khan updated their Instagram Stories for each other.

One of her fans commented, “Sooooo cuteee pic mam.” Another fan wrote, “Salaam hai aapki dostiii ko.” (Salute to your friendship). Another fan commented, “Awww so cute both of you but Farah mam is always cute.” Many fans appreciated and dropped heart emojis for their friendship.

Farah and Sania’s friendship was there for everyone to see when they made an appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee with Karan season 5 and as guests on Kapil Sharma comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Farah made her directorial debut in 2004 with Main Hoon Na. It featured Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan. She later directed Om Shanti Om, and Tees Maar Khan. She has also hosted the celebrity talk show Tere Mere Beach Mein.

Farah became a judge on the reality television series Indian Idol – first and second season – Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and Dance India Dance Li'l Masters.

