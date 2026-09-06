‘Jee lo apni zindagi’: Farah Khan, Shirish Kunder get emotional as triplets move to 3 different US cities for studies

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder’s triplets, Czar, Diva, and Anya, are all grown up and have moved out of Mumbai to attend universities in the US. Farah made an emotional post on Instagram, sharing pictures of herself spending time with her children as she dropped them off. She even chose the title song of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna to send them off.

Farah Khan-Shirish Kunder’s triplets head off to university

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder's children Czar, Diva, and Anya have moved out of Mumbai.

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Farah took to her Instagram on Sunday and posted pictures of her spending time with her children as she dropped them off at college. “If u thought moving ur kid to college was hard.. try doing it 3 times! 3 cities, 3 campuses..3 goodbyes! 3 pieces of my heart (heart emojis),” she wrote, adding, “Jao jee lo apni zindagi (go live your lives).. but remember, all roads lead back to Dad & mom.. to @shirishkunder for doing everything except cming in the family pics.. (heart emoji) p.s. - @divakunder u know why i chose this song.”

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{{^usCountry}} Karan Johar commented on her post, writing, “Best mom ever.” Rhea Kapoor couldn’t believe they were all grown up, “I can’t believe they are so big.” Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, “Love you Farah, congratulations to the babies and trust me they will come back being the Best Version of Themselves.” Siddharth, Namrata Shirodkar, Riddhima Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and several others commented with heart emojis. Diva has gone to Babson College to study Entrepreneurship and Finance, Anya to New York University (NYU) to study Economics and Data Science, and Czar to Emory University to study Artificial Intelligence in Business. When Farah Khan spoke about sending kids to college {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karan Johar commented on her post, writing, “Best mom ever.” Rhea Kapoor couldn’t believe they were all grown up, “I can’t believe they are so big.” Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, “Love you Farah, congratulations to the babies and trust me they will come back being the Best Version of Themselves.” Siddharth, Namrata Shirodkar, Riddhima Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and several others commented with heart emojis. Diva has gone to Babson College to study Entrepreneurship and Finance, Anya to New York University (NYU) to study Economics and Data Science, and Czar to Emory University to study Artificial Intelligence in Business. When Farah Khan spoke about sending kids to college {{/usCountry}}

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On Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s Prime Video talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, last year, Farah spoke about sending her kids to college and her YouTube career with her cook Dileep. “Even when my movie was not happening, when I wasn’t directing, I said chal (come on), let me do YouTube. Also, I have 3 kids who will go to university next year, and that’s bloody expensive,” she said, adding, “So I just said for a change, let me start a show on YouTube, and that just clicked.”

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Earlier this year, when they graduated school, she posted a picture with all three of them, writing, “Don’t know which is tougher.. raising your kids or letting them go!? They can fly as high as they dream .. there ll always be a nest waiting for them (heart emoji) #graduation #bittersweet p.s- its impossible to find all 3 kids n a husband whn taking pics.”