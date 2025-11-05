Search
Nov 05, 2025
Farah Khan says she took up YouTube because she has 3 kids to send to college: ‘That's bloody expensive!’

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Nov 05, 2025 08:41 pm IST

Farah Khan has been a choreographer, filmmaker, show judge and now a YouTuber in her long career. She spoke about it on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. 

Farah Khan has worn many hats in her decades-long career as a choreographer, filmmaker, show judge, and now, a YouTuber. On Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s Prime Video talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, she got candid about her career, her pursuit of happiness within herself, and how her YouTube journey began. Here’s what she said.

Farah Khan shares triplets with husband Shirish Kunder. They were born in 2008.
Farah Khan on venturing into YouTube

Farah spoke about how she had no movies and wasn’t directing, so she decided to try out YouTube. She also candidly admitted that sending three children to college is expensive, a challenge that her new career helps alleviate. “Even when my movie was not happening, when I wasn’t directing, I said chal (come on), let me do YouTube. Also, I have 3 kids who will go to university next year, and that’s bloody expensive,” she said, adding, “So I just said for a change, let me start a show on YouTube, and that just clicked.”

The filmmaker-choreographer also spoke about how she wants to work till she’s 80, particularly because her job doesn’t depend on her looks. “Your life can’t revolve around another person. I feel happiness has to come from within and from your work. Work actually gives me a lot of pleasure. Also, I feel that for me, I can work till I’m 80 because my work doesn’t depend on either my looks or, clearly, not my body, ever,” she joked.

About Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

Farah Khan will feature in an upcoming episode with Ananya Panday. In the episode, Farah also recalled once kicking out a director from her room, and Ananya expressed a desire to star in a sequel to Tees Maar Khan. Kajol and Twinkle’s talk show was launched on September 25 with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as guests. Since then, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Govinda, Chunky Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha and Manish Malhotra have been on it.

Farah's last film as a director was the 2014 film Happy New Year. She hosted Celebrity MasterChef this year. Her YouTube channel, where she posts celebrity cooking videos with her cook Dileep, is a hit with the audience.

