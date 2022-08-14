Farah Khan shows a glimpse of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives at Mumbai restaurant as they join Sajid Khan for dinner

Filmmaker Farah Khan has shared a bunch of photos from her Saturday dinner on Instagram. The pictures feature her brother Sajid Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana Pandey, Avinash Gowariker and Seema Sajdeh at a Mumbai restaurant. Maheep also shared a picture on her Instagram Stories. Also Read: Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 teaser: Seema says 'women lose interest in sex'; Farah Khan awaits ‘words of wisdom'

In the first picture shared by Farah, everyone posed for a group picture at the dinner table. Farah captioned the photo, “Good friends and great food." In another photo, they were seen posing at the restaurant's gate. Farah captioned the photo, “Well fed and well red.”

Bhavana shared the picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Faru." Maheep Kapoor also shared a picture that featured her, Farah and Bhavana. She added a Friends sticker to the picture. Bhavana reposted the picture on her Instagram Stories along with heart emojis.

Pictures from Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and their friends' latest outing.

Maheep, Seema, Bhavana are awaiting the release of the second season of their reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. A teaser of the upcoming show was dropped a few days back. Sharing it on her Instagram handle, Seema wrote earlier this week, “Newsflash. This is your official invite back into the fabulous circle! Get ready on the count of 3 because season 2 is coming soon, only on Netflix” Farah commented, “Can’t wait for your words of wisdom Kameeniiii.” Also Read: Farah Khan joins Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey for lunch; Sanjay Kapoor asks why wasn't he invited

The show teaser showed Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh looking shocked as Bhavana's daughter Ananya Panday asks one of them, “Are you pregnant?”

The second season was announced in 2021 and was wrapped in February 2022. The first season landed on Netflix in 2020 and also had guest appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

