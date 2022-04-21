Farah Khan joins Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey for lunch; Sanjay Kapoor asks why wasn't he invited

Seema Khan of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives recently hosted a "fabulous lunch" for her co-stars from the Netflix show, during which they were also joined by filmmaker siblings Farah Khan and Sajid Khan. Although Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor were present at the gathering, their fourth co-star Neelam Kothari was absent. However, it was Sanjay Kapoor who appeared to be miffed at not being invited for the lunch. Also Read| Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan dance up a storm in 'vintage' pic from Farah Khan's sangeet; fans guess the song

Seema Khan took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a bunch of candid pictures from the party, which showed her and her guests sitting in her cosy living room. She also shared a selfie, in which she was posing with Farah Khan. Seema also made a pun on a dialogue from Farah's movie Om Shanti Om as she wrote in the caption, "Picture abhi baki hai (laughing emoji) swipe right! #chaoticbunch #kittyparty."

Maheep Kapoor posted one of the pictures on her Instagram handle, writing, "Never a dull moment! (laughing and red heart emoji)." Bhavana Pandey also shared the picture on her Instagram account, writing, "Farah !!!! Yesterdays lunch was just rehearsal (laughing emoji) !!! (red heart emoji)." Farah commented on the picture, "Hahahahahahaha see today’s was faaabulous."

Farah also posted the same picture on her Instagram account, writing, "The fabulous lunch of the Bollywood bunch! #monthlykittyparty thank u @seemakhan76 for hosting n @maheepkapoor @bhavanapandey @aslisajidkhan for the entertainment."

Fans of the show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives were excited to see the group together and asked when the second season will be aired. However, it was Sanjay Kapoor's comment that stole the show. The actor, who is also seen on the show with his wife Maheep Kapoor, commented on Farah's post, "Why wasn’t I called (goblin emoji)," tagging the party's host Seema Khan.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives focuses on the personal and professional lives of Neelam Kothari, Maheep, Bhavana, and Seema, wives of Bollywood actors Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Sohail Khan respectively. The reality TV series aired on Netflix on November 27, 2020, and the shooting for the second season wrapped up in February this year.

