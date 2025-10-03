Farah Khan teases Dilip, says he has become ‘cooks ka Shah Rukh Khan’ as Lakhan and Neetu Bisht's cook recognises him

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan’s bond with her cook Dilip in their cooking vlogs has become a hit with fans. In their latest vlog, Farah and Dilip visited content creators Lakhan and Neetu Bisht's lavish Delhi residence. Dilip was even recognised by the cook of their house, which led Farah to comment that he has become ‘cooks ka Shah Rukh Khan.’ Farah Khan and Dilip visited ⁠Lakhan & Neetu Bisht's Delhi bungalow.

Farah visits Lakhan and Neetu Bisht's house

During the vlog, Farah and Dilip were shown the bungalow owned by Lakhan's mother. Seeing the YouTube silver and gold buttons, Farah hilariously commented that it was like 'jale pe namak chirakna (rubbing salt in the wound), given that the couple also have a diamond button from YouTube for their channel.

Dileep is called ‘cooks ka Shah Rukh Khan’

As Farah went inside their lavish kitchen, Lakhan introduced her to their cook, named Bahadur. He said he is from Nepal, and when Farah introduced Dilip to him, Bahadur replied, “Ha dekha maine (Yes, I have seen him)!” Farah replied and told Dilip, “Dekha hai! Bhai cooks mein teri badi popularity hain! Cooks ka Shah Rukh Khan ho gaya hain tu (You have become so popular with cooks. You are the Shah Rukh Khan of cooks).”

About Farah Khan and Dilip's bond

Farah began her cooking vlogs in 2024 with Dilip. In the series, she visits the homes of different celebrities, cooks a dish with them in their kitchens, and engages in fun conversations. Over time, the vlogs gained popularity due to Farah and Dilip’s humorous banter, which catapulted Dilip into social media stardom.

Since then, Dilip has featured in several advertisements with Farah. He appeared in a Myntra commercial with Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani, and in a Flipkart campaign starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and others. Recently, both Farah and Dilip were seen on the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga during Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani’s wedding episode. There, Dilip enjoyed star treatment as he even got his own vanity van.