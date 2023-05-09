Farah Khan tells Katrina Kaif 'ja kalmoohi naach' in hilarious BTS video of Tees Maar Khan song. Watch

An unseen video from the sets of Farah Khan's Tees Maar Khan shows the fun the cast and the crew had during the filming of the song Wallah Re Wallah. The director Farah jokingly tells actor Katrina Kaif who is resting her feet during the song, "Ja kalmoohi naach (go dance, you wretched one)." Later, she is joined by actors Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar who also go a bit overboard during the song's shoot. Farah can also be seen having fun with the rest of her crew, pretending to go mad in the video. (Also read: 'Farah Khan abused, threw her chappal on me during Main Hoon Na shoot': Zayed Khan reveals why director got angry)

The comedy film Tees Maar Khan was released in 2010.

Tees Maar Khan released in theatres on December 24, 2010. It also starred Akshaye Khanna, Murli Sharma and Aman Verma. The comedy featured special appearances from several actors including Salman, Anil Kapoor, composer Vishal Dadlani, Maniesh Paul and Chunky Panday.

A behind-the-scenes video on Reddit shows Katrina Kaif, in full costume from the Wallah Re Wallah song, sitting down and pressing her tired feet. She even tries putting some sort of bandage on her toe. Farah comes and sits next to her. She fake-pushes her and says, "Kitna kaam kiya hai bechari ne, Pakeezah ki Meena Kumari, pair kat gaye uske (She has worked so hard, this Meena Kumari from Pakeezah, her feet are all cut up). Dance kar kar ke, ja kalmoohi naach (go dance, you wretched one)." Katrina smiles during this whole interaction.

Later, she gets back to dancing for Wallah Re Wallah, with Salman and Akshay. As the latter tries to take Katrina away from Salman, Farah also tries to do the same with a crew member, leaving everyone in splits. Akshay and Salman also do some fake fighting in the song and Katrina runs away from them. At the end, Salman goes over to hug Katrina and is pushed aside by Akshay who is laughing.

Fans on Reddit praised the film. One fan shared, "It’s a Farah Khan movie Fun aur Masti Unlimited. For First time I’ve smiled watching a BTS footage." Another wrote, "oh this movie made Kat the dancer she is now. Sheila ki Jawani was like the turning point for her." Nowadays, the film is primarily known for the chart-busting hit Sheila Ki Jawani featuring Katrina. Yet another Reddit user commented, "Woah so much fun. Tees Maar Khan is my guilty pleasure movie." Farah's last film as director was Happy New Year (2014).

