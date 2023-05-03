Farah Khan was told she's too old to marry or have kids: ‘Here I am and I did it’

Last month, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu was at her unfiltered best self in a new commercial. The Pepsi ad began with Samantha saying, "Duniya ko na ladkiyon se badi problem hai (the world has so many problems with women)." After Samantha, who was dressed as a bride, hears two women saying 'girls should get married on time', the actor replies, "Time se nahi, marzi se honi chahiye (marry not on time, but with your will)." Now, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has taken to Instagram to praise the ad. Also read: Farah Khan reveals her friend's mean comment on her wedding with 8-years-younger Shirish Kunder

Farah Khan, who is married to filmmaker Shirish Kunder, gave Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Pepsi ad a shoutout.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Farah is married to filmmaker Shirish Kunder, who is younger than her. In her latest post, she reflected on her own life and career, as she slammed those who 'tried to bring her down' as not only a choreographer and director, but also as a woman. She recalled how she was 'subjected to commentary' on everything – from not 'dressing like a choreographer' to being 'too old to get married'. Farah was almost 40, when she married.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Farah Khan wrote in her Instagram caption, "As I am watching this film, I can’t help but remember how many times I have been subjected to commentary that tried to bring me down in my journey as not only a successful choreographer and director but also as a woman..." Recalling some of the unwarranted comments that came her way, Farah further wrote, "‘You don’t dress like a choreographer. You’re too young to be in this field. Women can’t make action films. You’re too old to get married. Too old to have kids.”

In conclusion, Farah wrote, "Guess what? Here I am and I DID IT. I chose not to give into what society had to say about me, but put in the hard work to rise up baby! Love this narrative by @pepsiindia and @samantharuthprabhuoffl. Collaboration." A fan commented on her post, “Mighty proud of you.” Another one wrote, “So true, and we are so glad you are doing what you do…”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Farah and Shirish married on December 9, 2004. They became parents to triplets – a son and two daughters – in 2008 via in vitro fertilisation. Their three children are Diva, Anya, and Czar. Last year, Farah had spoken about a comment made by her friend, when she was getting married to Shirish. Speaking about being 'married to a younger man' with Malaika Arora on her reality show Moving In With Malaika, Farah had said, “One friend of mine, when I was getting married, someone asked him, 'Are you attending Farah's wedding?' He said, 'No. But I'll attend the second one'... I thought that was quite b****y.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON