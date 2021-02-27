Fardeen Khan may star in No Entry sequel, Aneez Bazmee says the actor is ‘looking forward to it’

Fardeen Khan may soon return to screen after his massive weight loss journey and impressive makeover. And if things fall in place, Anees Bazmee's No Entry sequel may be his comeback vehicle. The actor was one of the actors in the multi-starrer comedy.

No Entry director Anees Bazmee has said he has completed writing the script for the sequel titled No Entry Mein Entry and Fardeen has expressed his desire to be a part of the film.

Talking about Fardeen, Anees told Bombay Times in an interview, “He is a friend. He was wonderful in the first film. I saw a picture of a handsome guy sometime back, and I was quite stunned to know it was Fardeen. He called later and asked, “Anees bhai, kaisa laga aapko photo?” I complimented him. He deserved it. Of course, he has always been a good-looking guy, but to lose so much weight is not a joke. He is healthy now. He asked me, ‘Kya karna hai? (What to do now?)’ I told him that I am waiting for the No Entry sequel to begin. He is also looking forward to it. Usne bhi kaha ki shuru karte hai (He also said 'let's begin'). We are just waiting for Boney ji now.”

In December last year, Fardeen was spotted at filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra's office. Mukesh had confirmed to Times of India that they are "exploring opportunities."

Fardeen, the son of Feroz Khan, made his film debut with 1998 film Prem Aggan. His was last seen in 2010’s Dulha Mil Gaya.

Fardeen had made headlines four years ago when he was spotted in a much heavier avatar. Talking about his transformation during lockdown, he told Hindustan Times in a recent interview, “Back then, I wasn’t feeling my best. I am also dad to my daughter, 7 and son, 3, so I run after them, take them to school, play in the part etc. I wanted to reclaim myself, not just how I look, but how you feel, your energy level. So, six months ago, the lockdown worked for me and I focused on health and nutrition and lost weight. Later, I got a personal trainer and I have lost 18 kilos this year. More importantly, I feel very good. I feel 25, which I had forgotten. We are in a business where you are expected to look good and that is part of the motivation of working again. I am happy and it feels great.”