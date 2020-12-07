e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Fardeen Khan on losing 18 kgs in 6 months: ‘In the work that we do in our industry, you are expected to look your best’

Fardeen Khan on losing 18 kgs in 6 months: ‘In the work that we do in our industry, you are expected to look your best’

Fardeen Khan is gearing up for an acting comeback in Bollywood and has started working hard on looking physically fit for the job. He says he has lost 18 kgs in just six months.

bollywood Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 21:36 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fardeen Khan says he feels 30 years old mentally.
Fardeen Khan says he feels 30 years old mentally.
         

Actor Fardeen Khan is looking forward to making a comeback in Bollywood and had already been working hard on achieving the right physical look. The actor was recently spotted in Mumbai, looking fitter than ever and made headlines for his dramatic weight loss transformation.

In a recent interview, Fardeen has talked about his intentions of returning to acting and how it required him to shed a lot of weight. Fardeen said he has lost 18 kgs in just six months.

Talking about being trolled for gaining weight in 2016, Fardeen said, “I had stepped back then. I was happy. It was this year that I wasn’t feeling 25 anymore. I wanted to physically feel 25. As you grow older, body degeneration catches up with you. I wanted to feel very, very good again. You need to think about it as a body-mind connection. I came across this in some reading I was doing. I started eating right and healthy, coupled it with correct workouts. I have lost 18 kg in the last six months, but 35 per cent journey is yet to go in this aspect. In the work that we do in our industry, you are expected to look your best and you indeed want to look your best. Speaking to The Times of India, he said he was mentally feeling 30 years old but wanted to work harder and feel 25.

Fardeen says he had moved to London in 2011 but has been in Mumbai for almost a month. Speaking about making an acting comeback, he said, “The plan to produce and direct films is very much on. But for now, I return to acting with full focus and energy. There are opportunities and I am testing the waters. What all comes my way and what I will take up, to start with, is still not finalised.”

Also read: Ankita Lokhande revisits memories with Sushant Singh Rajput at Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 tribute. Watch here

Fardeen had made his acting debut in 1998 with Prem Aggan. He was also seen in Jungle, Janasheen, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Bhoot and others. He is the song of late actor-director, Feroz Khan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
India speeding up review of Pfizer, Astra Covid-19 vaccines: Official
India speeding up review of Pfizer, Astra Covid-19 vaccines: Official
China dispatches warplanes, troops for Pak drill at base near India border
China dispatches warplanes, troops for Pak drill at base near India border
Air India allows for a free date change on tickets if passengers miss flights due to Bharat Bandh
Air India allows for a free date change on tickets if passengers miss flights due to Bharat Bandh
India, Nepal discuss creation of cross-border economic zones
India, Nepal discuss creation of cross-border economic zones
Bharat Bandh: All you need to know about services that may be affected
Bharat Bandh: All you need to know about services that may be affected
‘Congress’ boat sinking’: MP CM in attack on opposition over farmers’ stir
‘Congress’ boat sinking’: MP CM in attack on opposition over farmers’ stir
Delhi records 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate dips 3.15%
Delhi records 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate dips 3.15%
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In