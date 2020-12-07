Fardeen Khan on losing 18 kgs in 6 months: ‘In the work that we do in our industry, you are expected to look your best’

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 21:36 IST

Actor Fardeen Khan is looking forward to making a comeback in Bollywood and had already been working hard on achieving the right physical look. The actor was recently spotted in Mumbai, looking fitter than ever and made headlines for his dramatic weight loss transformation.

In a recent interview, Fardeen has talked about his intentions of returning to acting and how it required him to shed a lot of weight. Fardeen said he has lost 18 kgs in just six months.

Talking about being trolled for gaining weight in 2016, Fardeen said, “I had stepped back then. I was happy. It was this year that I wasn’t feeling 25 anymore. I wanted to physically feel 25. As you grow older, body degeneration catches up with you. I wanted to feel very, very good again. You need to think about it as a body-mind connection. I came across this in some reading I was doing. I started eating right and healthy, coupled it with correct workouts. I have lost 18 kg in the last six months, but 35 per cent journey is yet to go in this aspect. In the work that we do in our industry, you are expected to look your best and you indeed want to look your best. Speaking to The Times of India, he said he was mentally feeling 30 years old but wanted to work harder and feel 25.

Fardeen says he had moved to London in 2011 but has been in Mumbai for almost a month. Speaking about making an acting comeback, he said, “The plan to produce and direct films is very much on. But for now, I return to acting with full focus and energy. There are opportunities and I am testing the waters. What all comes my way and what I will take up, to start with, is still not finalised.”

Fardeen had made his acting debut in 1998 with Prem Aggan. He was also seen in Jungle, Janasheen, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Bhoot and others. He is the song of late actor-director, Feroz Khan.

