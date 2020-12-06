e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Fardeen Khan is planning a comeback, confirms Mukesh Chhabra: ‘He is back! Looking good’

Fardeen Khan is planning a comeback, confirms Mukesh Chhabra: ‘He is back! Looking good’

Casting director and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra has confirmed that actor Fardeen Khan is planning a comeback, a day after pictures of him outside Mukesh’s office were shared online.

bollywood Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 13:31 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Fardeen Khan hasn’t been seen in a film since 2010.
Fardeen Khan hasn’t been seen in a film since 2010.
         

A day after Fardeen Khan was spotted at the Mumbai office of casting director and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, Mukesh has confirmed that the actor is planning a comeback. Fardeen, the son of Feroz Khan, made his film debut with 1998’s Prem Aggan. His was last seen in 2010’s Dulha Mil Gaya.

On Saturday, Fardeen was spotted outside Mukesh Chhabra’s office, happily posing for photographs. He looked thinner than his last major public appearance, in 2016.

Speaking to The Times of India, Mukesh confirmed that Fardeen is looking to make a comeback, and said, “We are exploring opportunities. He is back! Looking good.” Recently, another 90s star, Bobby Deol, returned to the limelight with back-to-back projects.

 

In 2016, Fardeen was body-shamed after pictures of him having gained weight surfaced online. He clapped back at trolls in a series of tweets, saying that he was ‘not ashamed’.

“Nt ashamed neither shamed. Nt offended. Nt depressed. Nt blind either. Happy?? Living d happiest chapter thus far. With lbs to show for it,” he wrote in one tweet.

Also read: Fardeen Khan undergoes dramatic weight loss, fans shower his new photos with love and say ‘good to see him back’

The actor made headlines in May 2001, after he was arrested for buying cocaine from a tout. He was tried before a Special NDPS Court, and after over a decade, granted conditional immunity from prosecution.

In 2017, Fardeen welcomed son Azarius with wife, Natasha Madhwani. He shared a picture of the newborn on Twitter, and captioned it, “Thank you for the congratulatory messages and wishes. Our best to all of you as well. Diani, Natasha & FK.” They also have a daughter, Diani.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India considers French offer of six Airbus multi-role mid-air refuellers
India considers French offer of six Airbus multi-role mid-air refuellers
Cop, civilian injured in suspected terror attack on police checkpoint in Srinagar
Cop, civilian injured in suspected terror attack on police checkpoint in Srinagar
Farmers’ protests at Delhi borders enter Day 11; city traffic diverted
Farmers’ protests at Delhi borders enter Day 11; city traffic diverted
Been only 14 days since first vaccine shot: Anil Vij after testing Covid-19 positive
Been only 14 days since first vaccine shot: Anil Vij after testing Covid-19 positive
Covid-19 vaccine update: : Pfizer seeks emergency use nod in India
Covid-19 vaccine update: : Pfizer seeks emergency use nod in India
Difference between BJP and TRS votes in Hyderabad polls is just 10,000 votes
Difference between BJP and TRS votes in Hyderabad polls is just 10,000 votes
Live Score, 2nd T20: Virat Kohli wins toss, India to bowl
Live Score, 2nd T20: Virat Kohli wins toss, India to bowl
‘We’re winning this election’: Donald Trump at first post-poll rally
‘We’re winning this election’: Donald Trump at first post-poll rally
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In