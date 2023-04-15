Farhad Samji responds to Twitter trend asking for his removal from Hera Pheri 3: 'If anyone has any problem, then…'

Filmmaker Farhad Samji has responded weeks after a section of people on Twitter started trending ‘Remove Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri’ on the platform. In a new interview, Farhad responded to a question on whether he feels that he 'has been unfairly targeted'. He also said that if anyone has a problem, then 'we’ll try to rectify it'. (Also Read | ‘Remove Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri’ cries get louder)

Actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal recently shot for a promo for Hera Pheri 3 official announcement.

In March, ‘Remove Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri’ started trending on Twitter after the team decided that Farhad will helm Hera Pheri 3. The film will star Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. Hera Pheri 3 will be the third instalment of the franchise. The first film was directed by Priyadarshan and the second was by Neeraj Vora.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Farhad said, “Firstly, when the film has not even been officially announced, toh kaun hai yeh log (who are these people)? Secondly, you used two words in your question and I’d like to highlight them – ‘unfair’ and ‘target’. We try our best. If anyone has any problem, then we’ll try to rectify it by making better movies and by writing better punches."

"Our intention is to appeal to audiences of all kinds and provide them with a film that has a combination of romance, masala, action, comedy etc. God has been very kind right from my writing days, and it continues as I turned director. Housefull 4 (2019) is the biggest hit of Akshay Kumar. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is such a huge success if we take into account the ROI. Ab iske aage kya bolne ka (What can I say beyond this)?”

Last month, a Twitter handle called Akkistan urged viewers to unite and make ‘Remove Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri’ trend. Talking to Hindustan Times then, Neeraj Raut, the owner of the fan club had said, “Starting from Entertainment (2014), Housefull 3 (2016), Housefull 4 (2019), and the latest Bachchan Pandey (2022), none of Farhad’s films have helped Akshay sir at the box office or content-wise. In fact, it has caused only more damage to his image than do any good.”

The demand for another director for Hera Pheri 3 started after Farhad's recent directorial web series Pop Kaun received negative reviews. “Akkians were against him from very first day of this news coming out, but we were waiting until this Pop Kaun show released, and now we are sure he should ruin a classic franchise that has earned critical and commercial acclaim in the past. His content is becoming more cringe with every passing project,” he had said.

