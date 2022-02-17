Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's mehendi: Shabana Azmi, Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty attend. See pics

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and television personality Shibani Dandekar are celebrating their mehendi ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. The venue for the event is Farhan's Mumbai home and the festivities are being attended by Shabana Azmi, Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, and Amrita Arora, among others.

For the occasion, Shabana wore a mustard outfit. Anusha was dressed in a yellow frilled saree as she kept her hair loose and also wore a maangtika. A glimpse of the groom-to-be Farhan was also seen as he entered the building complex. He was dressed in casuals--a grey jacket and shorts.

Rhea was seen in a yellow outfit and she accessorised her look with jewellery as she kept her hair loose. In several pictures, she was seen waving at the paparazzi stationed outside from the balcony of the house. Amrita also opted for a light yellow embroidered outfit with matching shoes.

Speaking with India Today, Farhan’s mother, Honey Irani said, "Shibani's close friends have thrown her the mehendi function, which is taking place right now. We are very happy, the wedding will take place on February 19. It will be a private affair with only close family and friends in attendance." When asked if the wedding venue is Farhan's Khandala farmhouse, she added, "I can't disclose that, we don't want the media to turn up at the venue. It's a family affair."

Earlier this week, Farhan had a blast at his bachelor party. Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared a picture with his friends. In the photo, the groom-to-be posed with his close friends, including Ritesh Sidhwani and Shakeel Ladak. The snap also featured the cut-outs of Shibani and Farhan's faces. "The boys are back in town. #stagdaynightfever," Farhan captioned the post. Shibani commented on the post, "Umm... technically I am there too."

Farhan and Shibani have been dating for a few years now. Hindustan Times has exclusively learned that an intimate traditional ceremony is scheduled at Farhan's farmhouse in Khandala on Saturday.

An insider told Hindustan Times, “The family has been extremely discreet about this wedding as they don’t want the media to turn up at the venue. Only family members have been invited. It is still unclear how things are planned, as everything is under wraps. But in most probability, it will be a Maharashtrian wedding.”

