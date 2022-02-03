Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to tie the knot on February 21, Javed Akhtar says invitations are yet to be sent out

Javed Akhtar confirmed that his son Farhan Akhtar is all set to marry Shibani Dandekar, his girlfriend of nearly four years, on February 21. Farhan and Shibani’s wedding will be a ‘very simple affair’ and will take place at Javed’s family home in Khandala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, only a select few will attend the wedding. Javed revealed that the invitations are yet to be sent out.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Javed said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain (the rest of the preparations for the wedding) that is being taken care of by the wedding planners.”

Javed said that it will be an intimate ceremony. “Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai (We are yet to send out the invitations).” He also called Shibani a ‘very nice girl’ and said that the family likes her a lot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, Shibani wished Farhan on his birthday with a bunch of pictures of them twinning in black formal outfits. “My Foo, to what will be your best year yet. Love you FOREVER Happy birthday x,” she captioned her Instagram post. On her own birthday last year, Shibani got Farhan’s name tattooed on her neck.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also see: Shibani Dandekar shares loved-up beach photo with Farhan Akhtar to wish fans on Christmas, sister Anusha complains

Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The former couple, who got divorced in 2017, has two daughters – Shakya and Akira – together.

Farhan is set to make his directorial comeback after more than a decade with Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film will release next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON