Shibani Dandekar shares loved-up beach photo with Farhan Akhtar to wish fans on Christmas, sister Anusha complains

bollywood

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 20:38 IST

Shibani Dandekar posted an adorable picture with boyfriend Farhan Akhtar from one of their beachside holidays to wish fans a merry Christmas. “Merry Xmas from mine to yours @faroutakhtar,” she captioned the image, shared on Instagram.

In the photo, Shibani looked straight into the camera, while Farhan wrapped his arms around her and gave her a kiss on her head. Hrithik Roshan showered love on the click, calling it ‘beautiful’. Dia Mirza dropped a heart emoji on the post. However, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar had a complaint. “But we aren’t in the picture,” she commented.

Fans also wished the couple. “Merry Christmas Shibs and Farout! Enjoy yourselves!,” one Instagram user wrote. “Best couple in this world...love u both,” another commented. “Merry Christmas to you both darlings,” a third wrote.

Farhan and Shibani were recently holidaying in the Maldives. They shared frequent pictures and videos from their trip on social media; many of the posts also featured his daughter Akira.

Farhan and Shibani have been in a relationship for almost three years now. They seem to have bonded with each other’s families as well.

Also see: Twinkle Khanna shares Christmas memory of Akshay Kumar turning Santa for Nitara, Karan Johar’s twins are in festive mood

Last year, on Film Companion’s show TapeCast, Farhan said that confirming his relationship on social media felt ‘very natural’ even though he is a very private person. “It feels kind of nice to be able to share that with people. Because we are always living so sheltered and protected and our guards are constantly up, especially when it comes to people like our partners. It felt nicer to just share and include them in the joy and let them hopefully feel happy,” he said.

Farhan will be seen next in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s sports drama Toofan, in which he plays a boxer. Shibani, meanwhile, will be seen in the Telugu and Malayalam remakes of Queen.

Follow @htshowbiz for more