Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar mark two-year anniversary with stylish post, celebrate ‘730 not-out’. See here

bollywood

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 16:35 IST

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his singer-presenter girlfriend Shibani Dandekar marked their two-year anniversary with a special Instagram post. Farhan celebrated the occasion with a new post, which he captioned, “730 not out.” Shibani shared the same post on Instagram too.

The post has been ‘liked’ close to 100000 times within a couple of hours. Actor Mrunal Thakur took to the comments section to offer her congratulations. She wrote, “You guys,” and added several heart emojis as well. “You guys are goals,” wrote another fan.

In the past two years, the couple frequently shared pictures on social media, from vacations to family outings. Both Farhan and Shibani are now fielding questions about their wedding.

Shibani had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I don’t feel anything about that (rumours of dating and marriage) at all. We are putting out what we put out. People are going to take it however they want to. Anything they have gathered is from social media handles anyway, so it’s not something ‘uncovered’ kind of. I just post what I want to, it’s as simple there’s no strategy or trying to send out a message in any way...”

Also read: Javed Akhtar on Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar marriage rumours: ‘You never know, children can be very secretive’

Later, Farhan spoke to Bhumi Pednekar in an episode of TapeCast, about rumours of engagement and wedding. Shibani asked Farhan about the engagement: “Hey Farhan, are we getting married in April or May? Can you please let me know because I am very confused.” He replied, “I think she (Shibani) is having a lot of fun with a lot of news that is going around currently, about us looking for wedding planners.”

Farhan had been married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani for 16 years and has two daughters with her. They divorced in 2016.

Follow @htshowbiz for more