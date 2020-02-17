Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar has the best reply to his funny throwback video with daughter Akira

bollywood

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 21:41 IST

Farhan Akhtar on Monday shared a hilarious and adorable throwback video featuring himself and daughter Akira enacting a superhero dialogue. The 46-year-old actor posted the video on Instagram and wrote: “Fun times with @akiraakhtar .. #shortshorts #throwback”

In the throwback video, the father-daughter is seen enacting the superhero dialogue. The funny video caught the attention of Farhan’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar who was quick to comment: ”EPIC”, followed by a laugh and heart emoticon alongside the video.

Farhan had also shared a throwback picture from the sets of Gully Boy on its first anniversary and wrote ‘Jab Mein Guzra Teri Gully se’. The picture features him, Zoya and Ranveer sharing a laugh on the sets.

Farhan is currently basking in the big win of his co-produced movie Gully Boy at the 2020 Filmfare Awards. Directed by his sister Zoya Akhtar and starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie swept the Filmfare Awards by winning all the major accolades at the event including the Best Film Award.

While the lead duo of Ranveer and Alia won the Best Male and Female Actor Awards respectively, Zoya was awarded Best Director. Gully Boy - a film that revolved around music as a profession also bagged the award for the Best Music Album of the year which it shared with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh. Both the supporting role awards also went to Gully Boy with Amruta Subhash bagging it in the female category and Siddhant Chaturvedi getting it in the male category. Other major awards that the film received at the event include Best Screenplay, Best Lyrics, and Best Dialogue.

Farhan will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan along with Mrunal Thakur. The film is scheduled to release on October 2.

(With HT inputs)

