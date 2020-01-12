Javed Akhtar on Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar marriage rumours: ‘You never know, children can be very secretive’

bollywood

The grapevine has been abuzz with rumours that actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and actor Shibani Dandekar are planning to get married this year. When Farhan’s father and lyricist Javed Akhtar was asked to comment on the same, he said that he was completely unaware of it.

“I have just heard it from you. I was with Farhan on his birthday, which was the day before yesterday. He didn’t tell me anything about this. But you never know, children can be very secretive,” Javed told The Times Of India in an interview. He showered praise on Shibani and said, “I have met her many times. She is a very sweet girl.”

Recently, a report claimed that Farhan and Shibani have already begun preparing for their grand nuptials, though they are yet to zero in on a date. It added that the couple is likely to tie the knot by the end of 2020, after the release of Farhan’s upcoming film Toofan, although they could take everyone by surprise and get hitched before that.

Just last week, on Farhan’s 46th birthday, Shibani wished him with a romantic Instagram post. She wrote, “Happy birthday my better half .. thank you for all the magic, laughter and love you have brought to my life .. you are one of the most beautiful souls I have ever met and the world really needs more like you! I’ve never met anyone as kind, as attentive, as selfless, as brave and as focused as you..”

Calling Farhan her inspiration, Shibani praised him for ensuring that they spend quality time together, no matter how busy their schedules were. She also thanked him for making her feel special and including her in every part of his life. At the same time, she also had a piece of advice for him – to “unclench” a little and be more “free flowing.”

Farhan, who has been in a relationship with Shibani for almost two years now, was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The former couple has two daughters – Shakya and Akira – together.

