Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: As he turns 46, his best pics with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 20:20 IST

Of all the compliments that one could rightfully give Farhan Akhtar, the one that fits him the best is that of an aesthete. His very first film Dil Chahta Hai was ample proof of it and is still recalled, rather fondly, both for its emotional quotient and its sophistication. In film after film, post DCH, Farhan has redefined sophistication onscreen.

It only adds to his charisma that Farhan happens to be a neat actor and is popular for his singing too. In the years that he has spent in Bollywood, he has carved a niche for himself as a director, actor and later as producer too. With films like Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya and Don, he proved that he was a director to reckon with. In films, like Rock On!!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, he showcased his acting skills with great flourish. As a producer too, in the company of Ritesh Sidhwani, their company Excel Entertainment has been behind some of the biggest hits of film industry in recent times including films like K.G.F: Chapter 1, Raees and Gully Boy.

Farhan also remains a person on conscience — he was not only a strong voice speaking out against crime against women, Farhan went a step further and instituted an organisation, MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination) to sensitise the world about the issue. He has also been vocal critic of divisive politics and always takes a stand. He has been a leading voices speaking out against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In his personal life, Farhan’s relationships remain constantly in news. Sometime last year, he and his girlfriend singer-model Shibani Dandekar made their relationship known to the world. They often share pictures of each other or of the two of them together — from their many vacations abroad or life together.

On his 46th birthday today, here’s at look some of their best loved-up pictures:

