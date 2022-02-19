Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding live updates: Actors to tie the knot in Khandala, Rhea, Anusha arrive
Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend, actor-singer Shibani Dandekar are all set to get married on Saturday. The couple is tying the knot in Khandala at his parents Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's home, Sukoon.
Expected as guests at the wedding are Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar, actor
Rhea Chakraborty, Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar and others.
Sat, 19 Feb 2022 12:04 PM
Anusha Dandekar interacts with paparazzi
Sat, 19 Feb 2022 12:01 PM
Shibani shares pic of her wedding shoes
Shibani took to Instagram to share a picture of her bright red heels. She wrote, “Let's do this” with the picture.
Sat, 19 Feb 2022 11:56 AM
Anusha and Rhea arrive for the wedding
Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar and Rhea Chakraborty arrived at the venue decked up in lehengas.