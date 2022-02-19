Take a tour of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding venue: Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar's Khandala farmhouse Sukoon

Actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot on February 19. The couple will tie knot at Farhan's father Javed Akhtar and his wife Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse Sukoon.

Shibani and Farhan, who hav dating for almost three years now, decided to tie the knot at Javed's Khandala house. Here are some glimpses of the holiday home.

About a month back, Shabana shared a picture from the lavish home on Instagram. She captioned it, “Chalo dildar chalo chaand ke paar chalo.. at sukoon.”

Last year, filmmaker Farah Khan shared a video of her kids taking a dip in Sukoon's pool. Thanking Javed on Instagram Farah shared the video, saying, “Perfect end to a perfect day.. birthday celebrations continue.. covid style .. with 2 friends #sukoon .. the most beautiful house.. thank you @jaduakhtar.”

On Thursday, several videos from Shibani's mehendi ceremony were doing rounds on the internet. In one video, Anusha, Apeksha Dandekar and Rhea Chakraborty were seen dancing to Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna.

The news about the couple's wedding was confirmed by Javed Akhtar. In an interview with Bombay Times, Javed said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain (the rest of the preparations for the wedding) that is being taken care of by the wedding planners.”

Javed said that it will be an intimate ceremony. “Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai (We are yet to send out the invitations).” He also called Shibani a ‘very nice girl’ and said that the family likes her a lot.

