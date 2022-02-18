Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar's wedding festivities: Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty dance to Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna
A video from Shibani Dandekar's mehendi ceremony is doing rounds on the Internet. Shibani and Farhan Akhtar will tie the knot on February 21.
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 07:13 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Farhan Khan and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot on February 21. A video of Shibani's sisters Anusha Dandekar, Apeksha Dandekar and Shibani's close friend Rhea Chakraborty dancing at a pre-wedding function is doing rounds on the internet.

In the video, Anusha, Apeksha, Rhea and Shibani's friends from abroad, are seen dancing to Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge's iconic song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna.

The video is from Farhan and Shibani's mehendi ceremony in Mumbai. The venue for the event was Farhan's Mumbai home and the guest also list included Shabana Azmi and Amrita Arora, among others.

Earlier this week, Farhan shared a picture from his bachelor party. Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared a picture with his friends. In the photo, Farhan posed with his close friends, including Ritesh Sidhwani and Shakeel Ladak. The snap also featured the cut-outs of Shibani and Farhan's faces. "The boys are back in town. #stagdaynightfever," Farhan captioned the post. Shibani commented on the post, "Umm... technically I am there too."

The news about the couple's wedding was confirmed by Farhan's father lyricist Javed Akhtar. In an interview with Bombay Times, Javed said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain (the rest of the preparations for the wedding) that is being taken care of by the wedding planners.”

Read More: Honey Irani reveals ‘foodie’ Shibani Dandekar tells her ‘kuchh achha bana kar rakhna’ before coming over

Javed said that it will be an intimate ceremony. “Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai (We are yet to send out the invitations).” He also called Shibani a ‘very nice girl’ and said that the family likes her a lot.

shibani dandekar farhan akhtar javed akhtar shabana azmi anusha dandekar rhea chakraborty + 4 more
Friday, February 18, 2022
