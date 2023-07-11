Farhan Akhtar goes skydiving in Spain, misses ZNMD co-stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol: ‘Where are my bwoys?’ Watch

Farhan Akhtar seems to be missing his “bwoys” - Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol. The actor-filmmaker is reliving the skydiving sequence from Zoya Akhtar's 2011 buddy coming-of-age film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, but without his buddies. (Also Read: Kunal Kemmu says he didn't find Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara relatable: ‘What about people like us?’)

Farhan goes back to skydiving in Spain

Farhan Akhtar goes back to skydiving in Spain and asks where his 'bwoys' are

Farhan took to Instagram to post a video in which he's seen heading out for skydiving at the same station in Spain that featured in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. In fact, Farhan said the skydiving instructor Barbara Holzer-Rappoldt, who goes by the Instagram handle @art.of.extreme, was “the only one to show up for the ZNMD reunion” with “the same pigtails and all.”

In the funny video, Farhan and Barbara are seen sitting next to each other and giving each other a thumbs-up. They then look towards the other side only to see the other two chairs empty. These chairs were occupied by Hrithik and Abhay in the movie. Farhan started the caption by saying, “Where are my bwoys???” and tagging both his co-stars. He also tagged his sister Zoya who directed the film, co-writer Reema Kagti, co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani and their production houses Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.

The video ends with Farhan and Barbara walking outdoors with their backs turned towards the camera. The theme of Tom Cruise's popular aviation thriller Top Gun plays in the background.

Fan comments

Fans of the movie flooded the comment section, recalling funny lines from the film. One user writes, “Abeee ise udna ni girna kehte hain" (This is called falling, not flying). Another writes, "Yaar kabir, pehle dekh is amazing view ko… Ab dekh hamare is bechare dost ko." Another writes, “Only the mister the duby knows where the Bowysss are.”

Several others demanded a sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. One wrote, “Make an another one… part 2,” while another simply said, “ZNMD 2” with a joining hands emoji.

What's Farhan upto?

Besides skydiving and vacationing in Spain, Farhan is prepping to direct an all-girls buddy road movie called Jee Le Zaraa. The original cast featured Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, the status of the film's casting and shooting currently remains in limbo.

