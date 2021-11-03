Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Farhan Akhtar is all smiles as he applies tika on girlfriend Shibani Dandekar's forehead during Dhanteras puja. See pic
bollywood

Farhan Akhtar is all smiles as he applies tika on girlfriend Shibani Dandekar's forehead during Dhanteras puja. See pic

Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar attended a Dhanteras puja together. The couple shared a picture taking to their respective Instagram accounts. Check out their posts here.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been in a relationship for three years now.
Published on Nov 03, 2021 06:34 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday shared a picture with his girlfriend, VJ Shibani Dandekar as they attended a Diwali pooja at his office. Taking to Instagram, Farhan dropped the photo that also featured Ritesh Sidhwani.

In the picture, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar sat next to each other as he applied a tika (mark) on her forehead. Farhan wore a blue kurta with white trousers and Shibani opted for a dark green dress.

Sharing the image, Farhan wrote "Happy Diwali" as he wished his fans along with a smiling face emoji. Reacting to the post, Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a heart emoji.

RELATED STORIES

Shibani, on her Instagram page, shared the same photo and captioned it, "To a festival full of sweets, memories and smiles! Happy Diwali with my @faroutakhtar."

Farhan often shares posts on Instagram giving fans glimpses of his life. On Shibani's birthday, he dropped a black and white photo with her and captioned it, "With all my heart .. happy birthday Shu. Love you. @shibanidandekar."

Recently, he had shared a throwback photo along with his daughter Shakya. Taken almost 20 years ago in London, a young Farhan posed with baby Shakya on the city streets. He had captioned the post, "Peek-a-Boo #LondonDiaries2002 @chatdelalune."

Farhan and Shibani have been in a relationship for three years now. Earlier this year, she had tattooed his name on the side of her neck. A day after her birthday she had shared a picture with Farhan and given a peek of the tattoo.

Previously, Farhan was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani but parted ways in 2017. They share two daughters -- Shakya and Akira.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar shares throwback pic from London with daughter Shakya, Hrithik Roshan says: 'What! That’s you?'

Meanwhile, fans saw Farhan last in Toofaan by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film also starred Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur. Recently, he announced his upcoming directorial film Jee Le Zaraa. It features actors Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farhan akhtar farhan akhtar girlfriend farhan akhtar-shibani dandekar farhan akhtar instagram shibani dandekar farhan akhtar shibani dandekar shibani dandekar instagram girlfriend shibani dandekar
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gauahar Khan: It’s our first Diwali together and Zaid and I will celebrate it virtually this year

5

KBC 13: Kapil Sharma and Sonu Sood join Amitabh Bachchan for special episode

Diwali special: Both Nidhi and I don’t like to burst crackers, says Punit Pathak

It’s a working Diwali for Rasika Dugal: It is fun to be on set, the unit is also in a festive mood on Diwali day
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP