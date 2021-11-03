Farhan Akhtar is all smiles as he applies tika on girlfriend Shibani Dandekar's forehead during Dhanteras puja. See pic

Actor Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday shared a picture with his girlfriend, VJ Shibani Dandekar as they attended a Diwali pooja at his office. Taking to Instagram, Farhan dropped the photo that also featured Ritesh Sidhwani.

In the picture, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar sat next to each other as he applied a tika (mark) on her forehead. Farhan wore a blue kurta with white trousers and Shibani opted for a dark green dress.

Sharing the image, Farhan wrote "Happy Diwali" as he wished his fans along with a smiling face emoji. Reacting to the post, Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a heart emoji.

Shibani, on her Instagram page, shared the same photo and captioned it, "To a festival full of sweets, memories and smiles! Happy Diwali with my @faroutakhtar."

Farhan often shares posts on Instagram giving fans glimpses of his life. On Shibani's birthday, he dropped a black and white photo with her and captioned it, "With all my heart .. happy birthday Shu. Love you. @shibanidandekar."

Recently, he had shared a throwback photo along with his daughter Shakya. Taken almost 20 years ago in London, a young Farhan posed with baby Shakya on the city streets. He had captioned the post, "Peek-a-Boo #LondonDiaries2002 @chatdelalune."

Farhan and Shibani have been in a relationship for three years now. Earlier this year, she had tattooed his name on the side of her neck. A day after her birthday she had shared a picture with Farhan and given a peek of the tattoo.

Previously, Farhan was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani but parted ways in 2017. They share two daughters -- Shakya and Akira.

Meanwhile, fans saw Farhan last in Toofaan by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film also starred Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur. Recently, he announced his upcoming directorial film Jee Le Zaraa. It features actors Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles.