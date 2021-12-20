Farhan Akhtar performs in Goa, crowd sings along to Dil Chahta Hai title song; fan says 'still having goosebumps'. Watch

On Saturday, Farhan Akhtar gave a live performance in Goa. The actor shared a video from the event on Instagram and in no time his fans, who attended the event, reacted in the comments section.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a video, Farhan wrote, “Head over heels about Goa .. Dil Chahta hai went home last night. #farhanlive #musiclove #giglife #aboutlastnight."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As soon as Farhan posted the video, his fans started commenting. One person said, “Still having goosebumps while listening.” Another one said, “Awesome...! Would look forward to it in Mumbai too! Rock the stage!” While one adored his performance by saying, “Absolutely Magic.”

In the video, the crowd can be heard cheering for Farhan saying “Rock On..Rock On.” As he starts singing the crowd once again cheers “We love you," to which he responds, “I love you all,” and then starts singing Dil Chahta Hai's title song.

Farhan earlier shared a series of pictures from the Goa performance and captioned it, “First live gig in almost 3 years and it couldn’t have been a more perfect place to begin again. Thank you Goa..!! For the love and the energy. You made it memorable .. big big hug .. see you next time.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Farhan Akhtar ‘really glad’ after police detains ‘creep’ who threatened an actor's daughter

Farhan is the son of screenwriter Javed Akhtar. He started his career in Bollywood as an assistant director with films such as Lamhe in 1991 and Himalay Putra in 1997. In 2008, he starred and produced Abhishek Kapoor's Rock On!! (2008), which bagged a National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He then appeared in films such as, Luck By Chance, Karthik Calling Karthik, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dil Chahta Hai and many others. In 2011, he played the lead in Zoya Akhtar's directorial Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara - he also served as the producer of the film and wrote dialogues for it as well. The film won four Filmfare Awards.

In August Farhan announced that he will return to the director's chair with Jee Le Zaraa. The film will be a road trip tale starring an all-female cast of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON