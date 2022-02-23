Farhan Akhtar poses with daughters at wedding, dances to Ek Pal Ka Jeena with Hrithik Roshan and Shabana Azmi. See pics

Farhan Akhtar has finally shared pictures from his wedding with Shibani Dandekar. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at his father Javed Akhtar’s home in Khandala. They registered their marriage earlier this week.

Sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram, Farhan wrote, “Friends. Family. Fun times.” The first image showed him posing with all his groomsmen as well as his mother Honey Irani. In another, he was flanked by his daughters, Shakya and Akira, who wore mint green lehengas.

One picture had Shibani dancing with her father-in-law Javed, while another showed musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan Noorani singing. Farhan did the Ek Pal Ka Jeena hook step with his cousin Farah Khan, close friend Hrithik Roshan and stepmother Shabana Azmi in one photo.

In another Instagram post, Farhan wrote, “A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration, however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you.”

Meanwhile, Shibani made changes to her Instagram profile after marrying Farhan. She added his surname to her name, which now reads ‘Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar’. She also added ‘Mrs Akhtar’ in all caps and a dancing emoji to her bio.

Farhan and Shibani started dating in 2018. Last year, on her birthday, she got his name tattooed on her neck.

Farhan, who is known for directing films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya and Don, took a break from feature film direction in 2011 after Don 2 to focus on acting and his production ventures. He is set to make a comeback with a road trip film titled Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

