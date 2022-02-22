Farhan Akhtar smiles as Shibani Dandekar applies mehendi on his wrist in unseen pic from pre-wedding festivities

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and his wife, actor-television personality Shibani Dandekar feature together in an unseen picture from their mehendi ceremony. In the photo, shared by fashion designer Payal Singhal, Shibani is seen applying mehendi on Farhan's wrist as he smiled.

In the picture, Farhan Akhtar sat on a wooden stool dressed in a grey jacket and shorts. Shibani who sat near him on the floor was seen holding his right hand and applying mehendi from a cone. She was dressed in a multi-coloured outfit.

Sharing the photo, Payal wrote, "Big love to my girl Shibs who is now a Mrs!! @shibanidandekar and @faroutakhtar thank you for finding each other you guys are adorable together #twopeasinapod. Wish you two your forever happily ever after (hug emoji)."

Shibani and Farhan at their mehendi ceremony.

Farhan and Shibani, who were dating for almost three years, tied the knot last Saturday at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members. The wedding was preceded by the mehendi ceremony in Mumbai.

For the wedding, Farhan sported a black tuxedo with a matching bowtie while Shibani wore an off-shoulder red gown along with a veil of the same colour. The wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.

Shibani and Akhtar made their first appearance for the media on Monday after their court wedding. The duo, posed for their first official photos as husband and wife. They also distributed sweets to the paparazzi along with their staff.

While Shibani opted for a pale pink embroidered saree and accessorised with diamond jewellery, Farhan wore a matching silk kurta and jacket. Earlier, Shibani had shared a picture on Instagram Stories and captioned "Let's go." It showed her having her hair and makeup done.

Farhan, son of screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani. They divorced each other after 16 years of marriage, have two daughters--Shakya and Akira.

