Farhan Akhtar recalls 'awkward' first date with wife Shibani Dandekar: 'She could hear the sound of the cutlery'

Farhan Akhtar, who tied the knot with Shibani Dandekar on February 19, 2022, recently revealed the story of their first date. Farhan and Shibani had gotten married in an intimate ceremony attended by their family and close friends in Khandala. Although it is not known when they started dating, they had made their first public appearance as a couple at the wedding reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in 2018. Also Read| Farhan Akhtar talks about life after marriage with Shibani Dandekar: ‘It feels…’

Farhan recently recalled that his first date with Shibani Dandekar was awkward and quiet, so much so that they could hear the sound made by them using the cutlery on their table.

He told CNN News 18, “It was very awkward. Shibani tells people how she could hear the sound of the cutlery cutting on the plate. It was so quiet. I wasn’t talking at all and she had run out of all topics in her head. I didn’t say anything."

They had first met in 2015 on the sets of a television show, I Can Do That, where Farhan was a host and Shibani was a contestant. Farhan was married to Adhuna Bhabani at the time, with whom he shares two daughters named Shakya and Akira. Farhan and Adhuna announced their separation in 2016, after 16 years of marriage, and finalised their divorce in 2017.

Farhan and Shibani revealed their relationship in 2018, and have often shared posts about each other on social media since then. Most recently, Farhan posted a candid picture from their wedding on Instagram, writing, "Tum hastee raho bas yuhin main yuhin bas dekhta rahoon (you keep laughing like this, and I will keep gazing at you like this)." Shibani commented on the picture, "love you .. thank you for filling my life with love and laughter."

