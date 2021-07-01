Farhan Akhtar says everyone is 'guilty' of being judgemental: 'Toofan tries to change that notion'

Actor Farhan Akhtar has said that everyone is guilty of judging or labelling people. The actor's upcoming film, Toofan, stresses upon the need to avoid being judgmental, he added.

Speaking at the trailer launch of Toofan on Wednesday, Farhan Akhtar said, "Each one of us has been guilty of judging people - be it religion, caste, skin colour, social demographic or even the level of education. When we meet somebody, we tick a few boxes, it gives us a sense that 'this is this kind of a person'."

He added, "We have all been guilty. But Toofan tries to change that notion. It tells us that a person can be much more beyond those. These things can give us a broad idea, but if we really want to try and read someone, it cannot be such a broad, generic set group. It is important to take the time to understand that person individually, to form an opinion about someone."

Farhan also mentioned that Mrunal Thakur's role in the film forms an important part of the narrative. "You can be more than what the world has dealt you. You can use your skills ... Everybody has a talent. It may not be recognised, it can be untapped or may even go unnoticed for your entire life. An individual can reach his/her potential and break the barriers of stereotypes if they have the right support, the right system... The right person who believes that you have more to offer than what you have been given as your circumstance."

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, and Darshan Kumaar. The movie is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.