Filhaal 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon reunite for B Praak's love ballad, fans 'wish this was a movie'

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared the teaser for his upcoming music video with Nupur Sanon, Filhaal 2: Mohabbat. The new song is a sequel to B Praak's 2020 hit, Filhall.

Sharing the teaser, Akshay Kumar wrote in a tweet, "Filhaal se Mohabbat karne ka samay kareeb aa raha hai (The time to fall in love with Filhaal is nearing)… #Filhaal2Mohabbat Song releasing on 6th July until then enjoy the teaser."





In the teaser, Akshay is seen riding a bike, wearing a stylish outfit. He follows Nupur's character, who is in a car with her partner, played by Ammy Virk. As Akshay opens the door for her, their eyes meet and the boyfriend realises the tension between the two. It is shown that Akshay followed the car only to release her dupatta caught in the door. There are more scenes between Akshay and Nupur and even a wedding scene showing Akshay dancing at her wedding.

Fans are already expecting the song to be a hit. "I wish this could be a movie.Who agree," wrote a fan. "This man AKSHAY KUMAR is ageing like a fine wine," commented another. "Akshay kumar is the only actor who promotes new and talented singers like BPraak," commented a fan.

In Filhaal, Akshay played a doctor whose ex-girlfriend gets admitted to his hospital after an accident. He remembers the time they had spent together and how her family did not let them be with each other.

Talking about Mohabbat, Nupur Sanon had said in a statement, "Filhaal has been not just a song but an opportunity of a lifetime. The phenomenal success of the song put me on the map for which I'll forever be grateful to all the fans who showered their love and Akshay sir for being such a supportive co-star and mentor. As we now present Mohabbat, I hope we are bestowed with the same love and support, can't wait to share the song, it is undoubtedly one of the most special experiences of my life."

The song will be out on July 6.