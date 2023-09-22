Farhan Akhtar says him and Shah Rukh Khan had creative differences over Don 3, but ‘parted mutually’

After Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranveer Singh is all set to portray the role of Don in the third instalment of the hit franchise. Director Farhan Akhtar recently announced Ranveer as the new Don with a special announcement video but several fans showcased their disappointment over the new casting of the film. Farhan Akhtar directed Shah Rukh Khan in Don and Don 2.

In an interview with US-based publication Variety, director Farhan Akhtar shared that he and SRK “parted mutually”. “I’m not in the position of replacing anybody. These are things that we discussed over the years, I wanted to take a certain direction with the story, somehow we just couldn’t find common ground. We just parted mutually knowing that it’s probably for the best. So that’s where it is,” Akhtar told Variety.

Farhan also said that he is excited to work with Ranveer Singh in the third instalment of the film. He said, “I’m really excited Ranveer’s on board. He’s so charged and so ready to go. It’s a big film, just purely from the point of view of an actor, it’s a big thing to do, and we’re really excited to have him on board. His energy is energizing us, so to speak.”

In the announcement teaser, Ranveer could be seen seated in a building with his back to the camera. He lights up a cigarette, introduces himself as Don, and then turns to face the camera. He donned a leather jacket and matching pants for the dapper look and accessorised it with leather boots and matching sunglasses.

The Don series has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments. Don starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in Don 2.

Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's Don, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.