Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar get their hands cast in wax, fans say 'they are beautiful'. See pics
bollywood

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar get their hands cast in wax, fans say 'they are beautiful'. See pics

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar got their hands wax casted. The couple tied the knot in February this year.
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar tied the knot earlier this year.
Published on Apr 12, 2022 04:57 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar tied the knot in February this year. In a new photo shared online, the duo is seen posing with a wax artist, for getting their hands casted in wax. Shibani and Farhan dated for almost four years before getting married. Also Read: Farhan Akhtar recalls 'awkward' first date with wife Shibani Dandekar: 'She could hear the sound of the cutlery'

In a series of pictures shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Shibani and Farhan are seen posing with a wax artist. A picture shows Shibani and Farhan getting clicked with their hands inside the wax container, as they smile for the camera.

RELATED STORIES

One fan commented to the post, “They look so cute together,” another one said, “They are beautiful." Many dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Farhan and Shibani tied the knot on February 19. In attendance were Farhan's father Javed Akhtar, his wife Shabana Azmi, Farhan's mother Honey Irani, sister Zoya Akhtar, Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar, friend Rhea Chakraborty, actor Hrithik Roshan, filmmaker Farah Khan and others.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Shibani said that the lockdown ensured that they got to know each other 'much quicker' than they would have otherwise. She said, "We already do so much together, in terms of, we work out together, we watch content together, we would play with our dogs together, and then he would go off and work, and I would go off and work. So we had a great balance, that way. And we have a lot of interests that are similar. We both like our time apart as well. We had a great set-up going on, actually."

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. They got divorced after 16 years of marriage and share two daughters, Shakya and Akira.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
farhan akhtar shibani dandekar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP