Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar pose with her family in Australia: ‘Hands down one of the best birthdays I’ve ever had’

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar celebrated her birthday last week in Australia. Shibani, who was born in Pune but lived in Australia for a couple of decades, turned 42 on August 27. After giving a glimpse of her birthday weekend with friends and family, Shibani has shared an unseen group photo from her recent trip, and written a heartfelt note on ‘one of the best birthdays’ she has ever had. Read more: Farah Khan writes ‘saali toh…’ on Anusha Dandekar's video with Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Shibani shared a photo of herself and Farhan posing with their loved ones outside a Chinese restaurant, named Chin Chin. The couple was joined by her Shibani’s sister and TV personality Anusha Dandekar, and their parents Sulabha and Shashidhar Dandekar. Shibani’s youngest sister, singer Apeksha Dandekar, was also pictured in the group photo.

In the photo she shared, Shibani was seen posing with a big smile on her face as her friends carried her. Sharing her gratitude, Shibani wrote in the caption, “Hands down one of the best birthdays I’ve ever had! Celebrating with the people I love the most in this world. My lifelines. Heart is so full! Thank you, universe.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Farhan shared a sweet birthday post for Shibani. Along with their photo from the recent play they watched together, The Phantom of the Opera, the filmmaker wrote, “Dear life partner, some days you steer, some days you navigate, some days you get us to put down our oars and take a break, take in the view, just breathe. I'd fight the strongest currents for you as I know you would for us. Happy birthday my beautiful co-traveller. Love you.”

Shibani Dandekar replied to his post, and commented, “Love you my partner for life. Couldn't imagine being on this journey without you. You make everything better! Now learn to let me steer always.”

Shibani and Farhan married at a star-studded wedding in February, held at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala home. Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, and Hrithik Roshan attended the outdoor wedding. Shibani and Farhan had a second, a registered marriage in Mumbai. The couple also celebrated their nuptials with their Bollywood friends at party in Mumbai that was graced by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora, among many others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON