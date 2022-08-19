Farah Khan writes ‘saali toh…’ on Anusha Dandekar's video with Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his wife-television personality Shibani Dandekar's latest video was photobombed by her sister Anusha Dandekar. Taking to Instagram, Farhan posted a Boomerang video featuring the trio inside the Capitol Theatre in Sydney. They went to the theatre to watch Moulin Rouge The Musical. (Also Read | Farhan Akhtar wishes daughter Shakya on birthday, Shibani Dandekar calls her 'darling')

In the clip, Shibani leaned towards Farhan as he held her. The couple smiled as they posed for the camera. However, Anusha photobombed and Shibani pushed her away from the frame. Farhan added The Beatles' Get Back as the background music. The words on the video read, "Photobombed (laughing emojis)."

Sharing the clip, Farhan captioned the post, "The video says it all (laughing emojis)." Reacting to the post, Farah Khan commented, "Saali toh (Sister-in-law is)…" Anusha said, "Hahaha you guys are soooo mean." Sharing Farhan's clip on her Instagram Stories, Anusha wrote, "So I thought after marriage Shibani would stop bullying me. Instead, I gained two bullies."

Anusha also dropped a series of pictures and videos on Instagram as they made their way to the theatre. Posting a brief clip from inside the venue, Anusha wrote, "@moulinmusicalau what a show!!!" Posting a photo collage with Farhan, Shibani and their friends, Anusha wrote, "@moulinmusicalau such a fun evening with some great performance...(heart emojis)."

Shibani and Farhan tied the knot in February this year after dating for a few years. Farhan was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. They are parents to two daughters--Shakya and Akira.

Farhan and Shibani got married in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends at father and lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar's house, Sukoon. It was attended by Shakya, Akira, Farhan's mother Honey Irani, his sister-filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, Anusha and other close people. Celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, and others, were also a part of the festivities.

Recently, Farhan made his Hollywood debut with Ms Marvel, one of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects. It introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. He will also direct his upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa. The film features Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt and will be based on a road trip.

