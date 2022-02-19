Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar's first wedding pics out, actors exchange vows in presence of friends and family

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot at Javed Akhtar's Khandala home Sukoon on Saturday. The first picture of the married couple is out now.

A paparazzo account shared the picture on Instagram. In the photo, Shibani was seen wearing a red outfit along with a matching veil, while Farhan wore an all-black attire.

Fans showered love and blessings to the newly married couple in the comments section of the picture.

Shibani and Farhan, who have been dating for almost three years now, decided to tie the knot at Javed's house. Shibani's sisters Anusha Dandekar, Apeksha Dandekar and her best friend Rhea Chakraborty were seen arriving at the Khandala farmhouse on Saturday morning.

Earlier this week, Farhan had a blast at his bachelor party. Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared a picture with his friends. In the photo, the groom-to-be posed with his close friends, including Ritesh Sidhwani and Shakeel Ladak. The snap also featured the cut-outs of Shibani and Farhan's faces. "The boys are back in town. #stagdaynightfever," Farhan captioned the post. Shibani commented on the post, "Umm... technically I am there too."

The news about the couple's wedding was confirmed by Javed Akhtar. In an interview with Bombay Times, Javed said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain (the rest of the preparations for the wedding) that is being taken care of by the wedding planners.”

On Thursday, Farhan and Shibani celebrated their mehendi ceremony in Mumbai. The venue for the event was Farhan's Mumbai home and the guest list included Shabana Azmi, Anusha, Rhea, and Amrita Arora, among others.

