Farhan Akhtar singing Always On My Mind for Shibani Dandekar makes her blush, leaves Anusha Dandekar in splits. Watch

Shibani Dandekar smiled and blushed as Farhan Akhtar sang Always On My Mind for her. Watch their video here.
Farhan Akhtar sang Always On My Mind for Shibani Dandekar.
Published on Dec 28, 2021 12:59 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar sang Always On My Mind by Michael Buble for his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar at their recent Christmas get together. In a post, shared by Shibani' sister, television personality-VJ Anusha Dandekar on Instagram, Farhan is seen sitting on a chair with Shibani accompanying him.

Farhan Akhtar held Shibani Dandekar's head as he sang, making her smile and blush. Anusha was left in splits as she recorded the video. Anusha also posted a bunch of pictures and videos from the Christmas party she hosted.

Apart from Farhan and Shibani, the post also featured Rhea Chakraborty, Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar, Krishna Bhatt, Namrata Purohit, among many others. One of the videos also gave a glimpse inside the special meal of the party.

Sharing the post, Anusha captioned it, "It’s not what’s under the tree, it’s who’s around it...Christmas is always so special because my friends and family make it that way by always coming together for this day. We have Secret Santa which is a super low budget so people get creative. We have delicious food and drinks which I’m so very grateful for. It’s colourful and cozy… and I love how we all chat and laugh and sing and dance and enjoy each other’s company… I also got to capture some sweet moments on my phone, so here they are..."

She also added, "Thank you to everyone that always comes without fail and makes my heart so full, you always choose my home for Christmas and I cherish it. I love you beyond. P.S. The last pic is of me the day after Christmas… After all the cleaning up I did last night, I’m not moving till tomorrow."

Shibani and Farhan have been in a relationship for three years. A few months ago, Shibani had tattooed Farhan's name on her neck. She had also shared a picture on Instagram with him giving a peek of the tattoo. Earlier, Farhan was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani and they have two daughters-- Shakya and Akira.

