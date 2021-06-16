Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan to release on OTT platform on July 16
Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan to release on OTT platform on July 16

Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur in important roles.
UPDATED ON JUN 16, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Actor Farhan Akhtar's much-anticipated film, Toofaan, is scheduled to release on July 16. The upcoming sports drama is getting a digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

Making the announcement, Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday wrote on Instagram: "With humility, love and in dedication to the fighting spirit of the beautiful people of our nation, our film Toofaan will be releasing on July 16th. #ToofaanOnPrime."

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has helmed Toofaan, which is set against the backdrop of boxing and revolves around the life of a boxer, played by Farhan. Actors Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur are also a part of the film.

Farhan has also unveiled a new poster of his look from the film. In it, Farhan can be seen standing in a boxing ring flaunting his chiseled body.

Toofan is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan.

farhan akhtar rakeysh omprakash mehra

