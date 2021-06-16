Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan to release on OTT platform on July 16

Actor Farhan Akhtar's much-anticipated film, Toofaan, is scheduled to release on July 16. The upcoming sports drama is getting a digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

Making the announcement, Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday wrote on Instagram: "With humility, love and in dedication to the fighting spirit of the beautiful people of our nation, our film Toofaan will be releasing on July 16th. #ToofaanOnPrime."

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has helmed Toofaan, which is set against the backdrop of boxing and revolves around the life of a boxer, played by Farhan. Actors Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur are also a part of the film.

Farhan has also unveiled a new poster of his look from the film. In it, Farhan can be seen standing in a boxing ring flaunting his chiseled body.

Toofan is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan.