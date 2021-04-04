Farhan Akhtar showers love on girlfriend Shibani Dandekar's beach and bikini post. See pic

Singer-actor Shibani Dandekar took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sultry throwback for her followers. The picture is a throwback from her trip to the Maldives and shows her posing in a bikini.

Shibani is seen sitting on a wooden deck, wearing a blue bikini. One can see houseboats and the beautiful blue ocean around her. "Beach is better #wheremyheartis," she captioned her post.

Shibani's post.





Reacting to her photo, her boyfriend, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar dropped three heart emojis in the comments section. Her fans also showered her with compliments. "Such a marvelous Mermaid," wrote one while another called her a 'Marathi mulgi'.

Shibani and Farhan have been together for three years. In February, they celebrated their anniversary with a post. She shared a picture of the two, wearing matching outfits. They sat in a high-end car, sporting hoodies. Sharing the picture, Shibani had said, "Happy #3 @faroutakhtar."

Farhan and Shibani took their time before making their relationship public. Speaking to Hindustan Times about Farhan, Shibani said in 2019, "I don’t feel anything about that (rumours of dating and marriage) at all. We are putting out what we put out. People are going to take it however they want to. Anything they have gathered is from social media handles anyway, so it’s not something ‘uncovered’ kind of. I just post what I want to, it’s as simple there’s no strategy or trying to send out a message in any way...”

Shibani was seen last year in the second season of Amazon Prime Video show, Four More Shots Please. Farhan was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Priyanka Chopra. His next release will be Toofan. The actor plays a boxer in the movie. He reunites with his Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for the movie.

